EDMONTON -- The city and police are stepping in to solve new problems arising in and around the temporary homeless shelter at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

The facility was turned into a makeshift shelter in March to protect the vulnerable population from the growing COVID-19 threat.

After a "very hectic" start, the situation improved in April; however, issues such as social disorder and littering around the facility are being reported.

The City of Edmonton and the Edmonton Police Services came up with five solutions:

EPS and the Neighbourhood Empowerment Teams will provide more support in the area Additional portable toilets at entrance 6 of the Expo Centre where buses pick up and drop off shelter users Transit officers will receive extra support in and around the Coliseum LRT Station Capital City Clean up, the city's litter reduction and graffiti prevention program, is in touch with the Alberta Avenue Business Association and area community leagues to help the clean up the area Additional bus service from the Expo Centre to Kinsmen for overnight shelter

Approximately 700 people have been using the Edmonton Expo Centre shelter on a daily basis.