EDMONTON -- Alberta continues to have more than 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 during the sixth month of the pandemic.

With the chief medical officer of health set to give her second update of the week, Alberta has 1,107 active infections with 12 of the 48 hospital patients in intensive care units.

Edmonton's COVID-19 situation has worsened in August as cases have risen all the way to 571 as of Wednesday, putting the entire city in Alberta Health's watch category.

Calgary, the Alberta city with the most total cases to date, has seen current cases go down to 255.

In her update Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said all Shoppers Drug Marts and Loblaw pharmacies would conduct asymptomatic testing by Sept. 1.

The province has reported 12,501 cases of COVID-19 and 227 since March.

