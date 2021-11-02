How the Festival of Trees will operate this holiday season

EDMONTON -

The Festival of Trees has returned for the holiday season but it will operate differently in comparison to years past.

The president and CEO of the University Hospital Foundation, Jodi Abbott, said all in-person events have been cancelled. Instead, the fundraiser will take place outdoors and online.

Proceeds from the event will still go towards expanding the West Edmonton Kidney Care facility that helps Albertans with end-stage kidney disease move to home dialysis.

“We are very, very fortunate in Edmonton that the University of Alberta Hospital did something incredibly creative and moved this into the community so the West End Kidney Centre allows individuals to receive dialysis there and the opportunity to do dialysis at home,” Abbott said.

According to Abbott, the goal this year is to raise $1.2 million from now until Dec. 23.

“There is truly something for everyone at this year’s festival of trees.”

