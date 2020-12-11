EDMONTON -- At a time when some business models fail to find a foothold in a COVID-19 economy, a Sherwood Park cookie shop has adapted to the new reality.

Known regionwide for its cookies and cupcakes, Confetti Sweets is now selling a host of other foods, and even more important to its survival, has opened a Christmas market on its second level.

“We have so many of our farmer market friends that were affected by the shows shutting down, maybe they could sell their products here," says owner Kathy Leskow.

The market opened in November providing 49 local vendors a small and safe location to showcase their products in a space originally meant for large birthday parties.

“Many of them are saying, 'Keep this open all year round, it’s a great idea.' So we’ll see what that brings,” added Leskow, who says pivoting their business plan last March allowed the shop to stay solvent.

And now, in the midst of their many varieties of cookies and sweets on the bottom floor, a large glass freezer offers a range of other foods.

“We have pyrogi and sausage and all kinds of things I never thought I would be selling. It's amazing though, it's kept our business going and it's kept other businesses going as well,” she says.

But they are the only ones supporting local. Leskow credits long-time customer Amazon for purchasing a few thousand cupcakes from her shop.

“We just did an order for them last week which they will give to their staff.”

The Christmas market is open to the public seven days a week.