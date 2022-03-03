How to help Ukraine from Edmonton

Edmontonians are offering their support to Ukraine in a number of ways. Here's a list of some of the initiatives:

Both the Ukrainian Canadian Social Services in Edmonton and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress are connecting people to information, such as immigration support and legal support.

Confetti Sweets is selling blue-and-yellow cookies and donating the proceeds to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. As of March 1, the shop had raised $10,000.

Catholic Social Services' refugee relief fund is open but will not be used to help Ukrainian refugees specifically. Instead, the Canada-Ukraine Foundation is one of the organizations it is directing donors to, as well as Development and Peace. The Canada-Ukraine Foundation has already raised an estimated $4 million.

Half of the net proceeds from the March 7 and 9 Oilers games will be donated to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The Axios Ukrainian Men’s Ensemble will perform the Canadian and Ukrainian national anthems for a full arena on March 5.

The Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts is opening an exhibition featuring Ukrainian and eastern European art for most of March. Proceeds from art sales will benefit Ukraine. The ACUA is also collecting donations.

An Edmonton-based organization which collects unneeded or unwanted firefighter, life rescue, personal protective equipment and more for Ukraine is stepping up its efforts during Russia's invasion. It is helping members of the public buy needed supplies to send to Ukraine.

An Edmonton store that sells such products helped pay for the flight of an Edmontonian who is going to fight for Ukraine.

Paper product maker Cyanotype Paper Goods is selling stickers with Ukraine's sunflower and donating all of the profits to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

Proceeds from High Stick Vodka's product by the same name will be donated to humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine.

Arcadia Brewing Co. is donating $2 from every sale of its four-pack Love Ire & Sour product to Save the Children's Ukraine fund.

Meil by Mel Cakes and El Mero Mero Taqueria are selling meal kits and donating the proceeds to the Canadian Red Cross.

Malina Ukrainian Bakery, which boasts to be Edmonton's first Ukrainian bakery and eatery, is also making donations.

Consignment store Nu2You is collecting women's clothing donations to donate.

Candy store Sweet Convenience is hosting an online auction the March 4-5 weekend. All of the profits will be donated in support of Ukraine, its managers say.

Former premier Ed Stelmach chairs the Alberta chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, which created a committee, "Alberta Stands with Ukraine," to raise awareness and organize support.

Baba Jenny's Ukrainian Foods is offering to employ up to 15 Ukrainian refugees and help find them housing in Mannville, Alta., where the company is located.

The Town of Mundare is hosting a rally and collecting donations and medical supplies on behalf of the Zustreech Ukrainian Society.

A nail technician originally from Ukraine is donating her profits to Ukrainians.

A Ukrainian hair stylist is donating half of her profits in March in support of Ukraine, too.

Eclectic Vibes, an energy product maker that vends at Edmonton's Bountiful Farmers' Market, is donating 10 per cent of its sales to the Canadian Red Cross in support of Ukraine.

A Windermere cake shop specializing in European desserts donated Saturday's profits, more than $4,000, to Ukraine. Tisto Cakes is still collecting donations in support of Ukrainians.

Other supportive efforts can be submitted online.