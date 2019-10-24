Halloween is an exciting time for children and families, but it can be stressful and dangerous for your pets.

Chocolate and candy can be poisonous to cats and dogs, so keep it all out of their reach. Sugar-free candy that contains Xylitol is also dangerous.

Pets might also try to chew or eat decorations.

"If you have any candles lit in your jack-o-lanterns on your porch, making sure that your pets aren't interested in those," Carol-Anne Gautreau with the Edmonton Humane Society said. "You don't want your pet getting into those and burning themselves by accident or eating the candle."

If your pet is vomiting, breathing rapidly or has diarrhea, take them to your veterinarian.

Keeping All Hallow's Eve stress-free for your pets

Taking your dogs for a walk before the treat-or-treating begins will make them tired and hopefully keep them calmer when things get busy.

"When we have lots of people coming to the door constantly, it's a lot of stimulus, all the time," Leigh Melligan with EHS told CTV News Edmonton. "Even the most calm dog can get a little bit overwhelmed with the amount of people that come in."

If you can, keep your pets away from the door, perhaps with a treat of their own.

Keeping them away from the noise and the strangers visiting your doorstep should make them more comfortable and it reduces the chances of them escaping outside.