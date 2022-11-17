How to make your charity dollars go further this holiday season

As many families struggle with the rising cost of living, charities are preparing for an unprecedented holiday season.

The Salvation Army expects demand to rise by 30 per cent this year.

“This is going to be an extraordinary year,” Lt.-Col Brian Venables of the Salvation Army said.

The organization launched its annual kettle campaign earlier this week, with hopes of raising $650,000.

“The new people who are coming to us may be the ones who used to put money in the kettles and they can’t this year, or they donated toys, but now they need toys for their own family.”

They’re not the only charity in need of extra help this year.

“We’re probably going to be over 40,000 people that we’re helping out this season,” said Adam Zawadiuk of the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton.

The organization is hoping to raise $2.2 million this season.

So with fewer dollars to go around, how can donors make their money go further this year?

“They can go to a charity’s website and the charity will have an annual report where they report actual data, not just stories, but actual data on how they change the lives of folks that they were working with,” said Greg Thomson of Charity Intelligence Canada.

Despite the challenges, charities are confident Edmontonians will come through.

“The great thing about our donors and all of the donors in the Edmonton area is they recognize the need and even if they can’t donate as much as they have in the past, they know the need is still there and they’re doing what they can,” said Zawadiuk.

