How to spend this weekend in Edmonton

Comedy, theatre and art will be on offer outdoors in Edmonton over the weekend. Here's what's happening.

Festivals

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival starts Friday in Kinsmen Park, with Kevin Hart headlining on Saturday. Other comedians include Shane Gillis, Whitney Cummings and Bert Kreischer.

The annual Ukrainian Village Music Fest runs Friday to Sunday at the Ukraine Cultural Heritage Village in Tofield. The festival focuses on the music of central Alberta's early Ukrainian community.

The Freewill Shakespeare Festival wraps up this weekend, with daily performances of The Tempest running at the Sherbrooke Community League until Sunday.

Sunday is the last day for the Edmonton International Street Performers Festival in Churchill Square. A closing show will be held Sunday at 3 p.m., featuring every performer from this year's event.

Other events

The Whyte Avenue Art Walk runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Four hundred artists will set up over four kilometres in Old Strathcona between 103 Street and 107 Street.

The Enoch Cree Nation will hold its 30th-annual Competition Powwow from Friday to Sunday, with competitive dance and drum events.

Saturday is World Rock Day and the Royal Alberta Museum will be holding special activities and events, including a rock petting-zoo and a rock concert.

Sports

The Edmonton Elks host the Ottawa Redblacks Sunday at 5 p.m. The team will host a Dino Day event with dinosaur-themed games, displays and giveaways at Brickley's Corner in Commonwealth Stadium.

Monster Jam 2024 will make a stop at Rogers Place Saturday and Sunday, bringing 12,000-pound trucks together to compete in multiple events.