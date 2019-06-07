

Brandon Lynch, CTV News Edmonton





Alberta Fish and Wildlife is cautioning people of protective elk during calving season.

From the middle of May until early July, elk have a higher chance of acting defensively, especially while roaming with their young.

Hikers and park-goers are warned to travel in groups and stay at least 30 metres away during this time.

People are advised to watch for warning signs such as raised rump hair, grinding teeth, flattened ears and curled lips.

Other animals can also cause the mother elk to be more aggressive, and it’s advised that owners keep their pets leashed, or avoid bringing them into calving areas altogether.

It’s also recommended that people carry pepper spray for protection.

If confronted, travellers should never turn their back to get away. Instead, it's recommended that people stand their ground, maintain eye contact, and make theirselves as big as possible and back away slowly from the area. Those who are attacked and knocked down should immediately try to get up and not attempt to play dead.



Elk charges in Canmore

The warning from Fish and Wildlife comes after an incident earlier this week that involved an elk charging a woman and her dog in the Rundle area of Canmore.

The elk, traveling with its calf, charged the woman to within her arms reach. As she walked away, the elk followed the woman for a distance before eventually leaving.



Trail in Jasper closed

Lac Beauvert Loop in Jasper continues to be closed for elk calving season. People are encouraged to report all elk encounters to Parks Canada at (780) 852-6155.