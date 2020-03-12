EDMONTON -- An Edmonton woman who has an auto-immune disorder shared her perspective on the COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday. Because of her condition, Chelsea Jones gets sick more easily than other people.

"When I get a virus or an infection it usually hits me pretty hard," she said.

And it takes her longer to recover. As an occupational therapist she works with people who are also immunocompromised.

"If they get sick with COVID-19 or something else, it could mean they're out of the workforce longer, take up more health care resources, or worst case scenario, it could be fatal for some people," she said.

There's currently no clear evidence as to how COVID-19 will affect people with compromised immune systems, especially those who are younger and otherwise healthy, but experts say it's still a risk.

"If you have a compromised immune system you should limit your exposure to people who have travelled and anyone who is the tiniest bit sick," said Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious disease specialist.

To date, Alberta's confirmed cases have all been travel related and there has been no local transmission. The risk is still considered low, but the potential of that changing is growing.

"The risk to a vulnerable Albertan who might contract the virus would be significant in terms of their health outcomes," said Alberta’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Jones is able to work from home, but knows that's not possible for everyone. She hopes by speaking on behalf of those with immunodeficiency’s that all people consider that just because someone looks healthy doesn't mean they are.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett