How you can avoid wildfire smoke risks this long weekend

Kent Morrison: As the long weekend approaches, many are planning to head out into Alberta parks while being mindful of the current wildfire situation. Even if you're not going to places with active flames, you need to be aware of the risk. Family physician Dr. Stephanie Liu joins us this morning. Potentially, people may find themselves in places that have recently burned. Is there a risk to go through the trees that are burned, but the flames are gone?

Dr. Stephanie Liu: Yes, there potentially can be harm. That's because homes or trees that have been damaged by wildfires, they're structurally more unstable. Roofs can fall, walls can fall in, trees can also topple over. That's one thing to be aware of. Another thing is ash debris, when you inhale it in it can cause lung problems and it can be tough on your skin too. When there's recent fires, there could be hotspots or smouldering embers that are still there and it could reignite. Have caution if you're in those areas.

Kent: People are getting more used to living through summers with smoke, but what is it specifically about wildfire smoke that is so dangerous for us?

Dr. Liu: It's a mixture of gas and fine particles. They can hurt your eyes, your lungs and can make people with pre-existing heart and lung problems even worse. Symptoms that people can get are headaches, it can irritate the eyes, the nose, the throat. It can cause coughing, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath and even chest tightness.

Kent: We often have air quality statements, but you might go outside and be like, "This kind of smells OK," but it's not necessarily what we can smell. We still have to pay attention to those warnings.

Dr. Liu: You're exactly right. One other thing that I've had patients say is, "Dr. Liu, I'm so far away from the fire. Do I need to worry?" You potentially do, because wildfire smoke can travel far distances and affect regions where there isn't even actual fires. If you can't smell it or even see it, the air quality can still be super poor.

Kent: What's the best way for us to protect ourselves when there is smoke in the air?

Dr. Liu: When the air quality is really poor, it's safest to stay inside. Air filters can also help. If you really do need to go outside, make sure that you're wearing a well-fitting N95 mask before you go outside, because that can help filter out some of those fine particles.