EDMONTON -- Musicians with the Youth Orchestra of Northern Alberta are continuing their education through video lessons as they self-isolate.

With the program indefinite hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, YONA got instruments to nearly 115 students so that they could continue to connect with music.

Amanda Banister, the associate director with YONA, noted the positive response from the students when asked if they'd like to continue the program remotely.

"It's pretty amazing and really shows how important this program is to our students and their families, that despite the barrier of not being able to physically attend the program, they still want to play."

Video lessons are now being posted online for the students and there are plans for interactive sessions in the future.