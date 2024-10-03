Howie Draper happy to be back behind Pandas bench after 1 season coaching in PWHL

The winningest coach ever in Canadian university women’s hockey is back in his familiar spot, coaching the University of Alberta Pandas.

Last season, Howie Draper coached the PWHL’s New York team, taking a leave of absence after coaching 26 years with the Pandas, leading them to 14 Canada West titles and eight U Sports championships.

After a year away coaching pros, Draper is back and says his batteries are recharged.

“I left with the intent of just trying to find that fire again,” Draper said, in an interview with CTV News. “When you’re doing something for a long time, it’s important to try some different things and just to kind of reignite your passion and that certainly happened.

"I knew it was time to come back," he added, "and I’m very happy I made the decision to.”

The team Draper returns to features a collection of fifth-year student-athletes, including team captain Izzy Lajoie, former all-stars Taylor Anker and Madison Willan, and Brooklyn Tews and Payton Laumbach.

“It’s great to have him back,” said Willan. “I know he was super-excited about taking that next step to the pro level, and I know he learned a lot from being a coach there, and we’re super happy to have him back.

“This program is his baby and we love to have him here,” she added. “He’s contributed so much to the program, basically from the start up, and we’re really looking forward to having him back this year.”

Also back is 2022 Canada West rookie of the year Natalie Kieser and last season’s scoring leader Jaydnn Morden, along with a number of new players who have never been coached by Draper before.

Panda player Madison Willan is back for her fifth and final season in 2024-25

As far as what message he has for the fifth-year players, Draper said it’s not too complex – but it’s a lesson he didn’t quite understand when he was a fifth-year U of A player playing under the leadership of Clare Drake.

“Ironically (it's) nothing from a tactical standpoint or a mental performance standpoint,” he said. “I think the biggest thing is just to enjoy the moment.

“I know that’s cliché,” he added, “but when you’re in your last year – I’ve shared my own story (of) when I was a Bear here in my last year, I wanted to take it seriously, it meant a lot to me, the program meant a lot to me, but I think I probably got a little too wrapped up in needing to be something that I wasn’t in terms of a fifth-year leader and helping the team get to a place where it needed to get to.

“Had I just taken a moment to appreciate where I was and really drink in that it was my last opportunity to wear the colours of the U of A, I think I might have enjoyed it a little bit more,” he said, “ and the ironic thing is, when you enjoy something, you tend to do a lot better in it, so that’s my biggest message.”

The Pandas are in action Friday and Saturday against MacEwan University. Game time is 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday at Clare Drake Arena.

With files from CTV's Evan Kenny