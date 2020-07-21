EDMONTON -- A star player of the Oklahoma State football team from Sherwood Park is taking a break from social media which he says has "become a playground for hate."

In an online announcement Tuesday, Chuba Hubbard said the change he has noticed online is one that he never wanted to happen.

"You will hear me.. You will see me.. You will feel me!!! But not on twitter or any other socials until further notice!" he wrote.

"All love."

Peace be with you all �� pic.twitter.com/u5leqHVfao — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) July 21, 2020

Hubbard added he has only voiced his opinion on issues he considered unethical and will keep "pushing for what… is right," but that some people haven't taken the time to see his side.

Last month, the rushing back from Alberta used his online platform to threaten Oklahoma's season after coach Mike Gundy was seen wearing a shirt with the logo of a far-right news network.

Hubbard almost unanimously won the National College Athletic Association's Cornish Award earlier this year after reaching 2,094 yards and 21 TDs, averaging a whopping 161.1 yards per game. He added 23 catches for 198 yards.

He was also named a unanimous All-American selection and the Big 12's offensive player of the year.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matthew Black and The Canadian Press