HOUSTON -- Sherwood Park’s Chuba Hubbard finished the regular season as the nation’s leading rusher in the Texas Bowl in Houston Friday night.

Texas A&M scored 24 straight points to overcome an early deficit and beat Oklahoma State 24-21 in the game.

Kellen Mond ran 67 yards to give the Aggies (8-5) a 21-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. Mond cut to the right to avoid a couple of defenders and outran everyone else. Tre Sterling had a shot to tackle him around the 25, but Mond ran away from his diving attempt.

The Cowboys (8-5) went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Texas A&M 34 on their next possession, but Spencer Sanders was stopped for no gain.

The Aggies added a 24-yard field goal to make it 24-14 with about three minutes to go.

Oklahoma State cut the lead to three on a touchdown reception by Braydon Johnson with about a minute left. The Cowboys attempted an onside kick, but A&M recovered it to secure the victory.

Hubbard, who finished the regular season as the nation's leading rusher, ran for 158 yards, and Johnson had 124 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the Cowboys.

Hubbard finished the season with 2,094 yards rushing to become the second player in school history to reach 2,000, joining Barry Sanders, who did it in 1988 when he won the Heisman Trophy.

The Texas Bowl marked what could be the 20-year-old’s final game for the Cowboys ahead of a decision to declare for the NFL draft.

"There's a million things that factor into that decision. Obviously, I've worked my whole life for this next step. Now that it's here ... I don't want to rush it. that's why I'm taking my time," Hubbard told reporters ahead of today's game.

"I'm just taking it day by day and trying to focus on this game and then after that I'll figure it all out."

Hubbard was named first-team All-America and Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

The redshirt sophomore has said he’ll announce whether he’ll enter the NFL draft or return for another season of college football sometime after the bowl game.

NCAA athletes have until Jan. 20, 2020, to declare.

Hubbard has two years of college eligibility remaining should he decide to return to the Cowboys for the 2020 season. NFL draft experts expect him to be selected between the third and fifth rounds should he elect to go pro.

