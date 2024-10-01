'Huge impact': Edmonton non-profit chosen for annual home renovation project

Over a hundred volunteers and contractors are putting in hours of hard work to transform a house for a good cause this week.

For the past 10 years, Bild Edmonton Metro, a home building company in Edmonton, chooses a job for their annual Renovation Project.

This year, the company chose to rebuild a basement suite for Amy's House, a non-profit organization that helps accommodate out-of-town cancer patients and their families with temporary housing throughout their treatment.

"We have everything from … unskilled labour helpers all the way up to really skilled trades people in electrical and framing and all kinds of different things," said Lindsey Butterfield, the vice-president government relations for Bild Edmonton Metro on Tuesday morning.

"They're going to be rebuilding it to make it fresh, modern and really comfortable for the people who have to stay here," she added.

Butterfield told CTV News Edmonton that the renovation project will use materials donated by volunteers; the project will add laundry amenities, a bathroom and an open area for families to relax between medical appointments – which will be completed in three days.

Trina Alain, the guest services coordinator for Amy's House, said they were "honoured" when they were chosen for the build as the basement of the house was "quite old and falling apart."

"We don't really have the funds to upgrade or do any renovations ourselves, so this will be a huge impact and just create a bigger space for families to stay," Alain said. "It's amazing … that so many people can come out and give up their time and monetary gifts and do this in three days."

When the basement is finished, the Amy's House organization will have two full houses for families coming to town for cancer treatment, which happen to be side by side.

The Renovation Project will unveil the completed basement rebuild on Thursday, Oct. 3.