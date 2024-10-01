'Huge impact': Edmonton non-profit chosen for annual home renovation project
Over a hundred volunteers and contractors are putting in hours of hard work to transform a house for a good cause this week.
For the past 10 years, Bild Edmonton Metro, a home building company in Edmonton, chooses a job for their annual Renovation Project.
This year, the company chose to rebuild a basement suite for Amy's House, a non-profit organization that helps accommodate out-of-town cancer patients and their families with temporary housing throughout their treatment.
"We have everything from … unskilled labour helpers all the way up to really skilled trades people in electrical and framing and all kinds of different things," said Lindsey Butterfield, the vice-president government relations for Bild Edmonton Metro on Tuesday morning.
"They're going to be rebuilding it to make it fresh, modern and really comfortable for the people who have to stay here," she added.
Butterfield told CTV News Edmonton that the renovation project will use materials donated by volunteers; the project will add laundry amenities, a bathroom and an open area for families to relax between medical appointments – which will be completed in three days.
Trina Alain, the guest services coordinator for Amy's House, said they were "honoured" when they were chosen for the build as the basement of the house was "quite old and falling apart."
"We don't really have the funds to upgrade or do any renovations ourselves, so this will be a huge impact and just create a bigger space for families to stay," Alain said. "It's amazing … that so many people can come out and give up their time and monetary gifts and do this in three days."
When the basement is finished, the Amy's House organization will have two full houses for families coming to town for cancer treatment, which happen to be side by side.
The Renovation Project will unveil the completed basement rebuild on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Netanyahu says Iran 'made a big mistake,' vows retaliation following attack on Israel
Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a yearslong conflict between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatens to push the Middle East closer toward a regionwide war.
Walz and Vance go in depth on policy while attacking each other's running mates in VP debate
Tim Walz and JD Vance on Tuesday each pointed to the crises of the day as reasons for voters to choose their respective running mates for president, opening their vice presidential debate by addressing the growing fears of a regional war in the Middle East and a natural disaster that has ravaged the southeastern U.S.
Fact-checking the CBS News U.S. vice-presidential debate between Vance and Walz
Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio are facing off Tuesday night in New York City for their first – and only – U.S. vice-presidential debate. Here is a live fact check of everything being said between the two.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith comes under fire for comments about chemtrails
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office says her recent comment about chemtrails doesn't mean she believes the United States government is spraying them in the province.
'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
Lack of ambition in Canada creating '600-pound beaver in the room': Shopify president
The president of e-commerce giant Shopify Inc. wants Canada to address a problem he calls "the 600-pound beaver in the room."
Heiltsuk Nation family alleges racial profiling after incident at B.C. Canadian Tire
An Indigenous family has filed a human rights complaint against retail giant Canadian Tire over a pair of incidents that happened on the same day at the company’s Coquitlam, B.C., location.
13-year-old girl charged in deadly stabbing of 7-year-old sister after argument
A 13-year-old girl has been charged with allegedly murdering her s-year-old sister in Taylor over the weekend.
Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigating weekend assault of radio host
Calgary police say they're investigating the attack of a prominent local radio host over the weekend.
-
Calgary-area gas well explosion injures 5 workers, 3 critically
The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) says safeguards have been put in place at a gas well fire north of Cochrane.
-
Man charged in alleged sexual assault of girl in Fish Creek Park
A man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident involving a seven-year-old girl in Calgary's Fish Creek Park in August.
Lethbridge
-
'Our responsibility to help out': Lethbridge Soup Kitchen celebrates 40 years
From offering two meals a week to three a day, the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen has grown immensely over the past 40 years.
-
Delay in sentencing for three ringleaders convicted of mischief at Coutts blockade
The sentencing for three men convicted of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 has been delayed.
-
Lethbridge boy reunited with first responders, bystanders who saved him from near-drowning
A 10-year-old boy from Lethbridge is being praised as a hero after a routine summer outing at the pool nearly turned tragic for his friend.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan First Nations leader who helped thousands attain higher education has died
An Ahtahkakoop man who came to prominence in Saskatchewan’s Indigenous business community and helped thousands of First Nations people complete their education died on Friday.
-
Election season officially underway in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan residents will vote for their next provincial government on Oct. 28.
-
Sask. voter intention, leader familiarity, key issues: Here's a recap of CTV's pre-election season polling
Exclusive polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix outlines what preferences voters have, if they’re familiar with the party leaders and what issues matter most as Saskatchewan enters into the 2024 provincial election campaign.
Regina
-
Riders wear Indigenous-themed logo for first time over weekend
Over the weekend, the Saskatchewan Roughriders wore their Indigenous-themed logo for the first time at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Election season officially underway in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan residents will vote for their next provincial government on Oct. 28.
-
Sentencing for fatal 2020 SaskPower incident in Weyburn adjourned until Oct. 18
Sentencing in relation to a fatal incident in 2020 that left two experienced SaskPower workers dead has been adjourned until Oct. 18, according to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Police Department projected to be over budget for 2024: report
The Vancouver Police Department is expecting to be over budget by the end of the year, according to a report.
-
Heiltsuk Nation family alleges racial profiling after incident at B.C. Canadian Tire
An Indigenous family has filed a human rights complaint against retail giant Canadian Tire over a pair of incidents that happened on the same day at the company’s Coquitlam, B.C., location.
-
Wayward goat found in East Vancouver came from Langley, police say
The goat found wandering around East Vancouver Friday night is headed home, police say.
Vancouver Island
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Vancouver Island killing
A young man has been charged with first-degree murder after police were called to investigate a suspicious death on Vancouver Island over the weekend.
-
B.C. lawyer resigns after decades of sexual harassment, regulator says
A British Columbia lawyer has resigned from the provincial law society after he sexually harassed staff at his law firm, including attempts to surreptitiously photograph one employee without her knowledge, according to the regulator.
-
NDP promises more travel supports, protections for serious illness on campaign trail
David Eby promised to expand financial supports and job protections for sick British Columbians if he wins this month's provincial election, throwing barbs at his main opponent in the process.
Toronto
-
Man arrested after two females found dead in Courtice, Ont. home
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after two females were found dead inside a home in Courtice, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Break-in at Mississauga home leaves 1 dead, 2 in hospital
One person is dead and two others are in hospital after a break-in at a Mississauga home early Tuesday morning ended in gunfire, Peel police say.
-
Mississauga has highest food bank usage in all of Ontario: report
Food insecurity in Mississauga has reached an unprecedented and unwanted milestone.
Montreal
-
Vice-presidential debate replay: JD Vance and Tim Walz clash
Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz went head to head Tuesday night for the first and only planned vice-presidential debate of this U.S. election cycle.
-
Man arrested in alleged bank robbery
Montreal police (SPVM) say they have arrested a man in connection with an alleged bank robbery in the borough of Saint-Leonard that occurred on Sept. 28.
-
Quebec's language law may force music gear off store shelves
Quebec's language will have unexpected consequences on music retailers as they brace for major changes in the new year.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP find missing woman’s vehicle in Pictou County
The Nova Scotia RCMP is continuing its search for a missing woman after finding her vehicle in Pictou County last week.
-
N.B. PC candidate under fire for comparing Policy 713 to Canadian residential schools
A Progressive Conservative candidate in New Brunswick’s upcoming election is under fire Tuesday morning for a Facebook post she made on Truth and Reconciliation Day.
-
'Bubbles' opens art exhibit in Halifax combining his love of art, cats
A familiar face for Maritimers and those who watch the Canadian series "Trailer Park Boys" is combining his love of art and cats.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police looking at replacement for helicopter
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a new helicopter to replace the current aircraft, which has been in service for 15 years.
-
One dead, one hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Manitoba roadway
A 44-year-old woman has died after a two-vehicle crash on a Manitoba highway Tuesday morning.
-
Drought conditions, administrative costs dry up Manitoba Hydro’s finances: fiscal report
Manitoba Hydro reported a $157 million consolidated net loss according to the company's 2023-24 fiscal update.
Ottawa
-
Residents at odds over use of west-end park
Last summer, Garfield Park celebrated its opening as a fully fenced-in off-leash dog park, but a year later it turns out it was all a big mistake.
-
Kingston, Ont. homeowner confronts thieves who broke in
Kingston, Ont. police say several people have been arrested and charged following a break-in at a home in the city's east end last week.
-
Community searching for kitten allegedly stolen from Ottawa pet store
Community members are searching for Nacho the kitten, who was allegedly stolen from an Orléans pet store last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Teens charged after 'extensive damage' done to Elliot Lake, Ont., arena
Two 17-year-olds have been charged in Elliot Lake with breaking into Centennial Arena and causing $50,000 in damage.
-
Family that lost newborn son launches fundraiser to purchase a cuddle cot for North Bay hospital
A West Nipissing family whose son died minutes after he was born is raising money to buy comfort care equipment for families grieving the loss of a newborn child.
-
Four adults perished in fatal New Liskeard fire, police say
As the investigation continues into the fatal northern Ontario house fire that killed four people on the evening of Sept. 19, police have released some details about the victims.
Barrie
-
Community mourns Ontario man killed in collision with unmarked OPP vehicle
Tributes have started pouring in for a Midland, Ont. man who died after reportedly being struck by an unmarked provincial police vehicle over the weekend.
-
Young driver accused of speeding 180km/h on Highway 400 while impaired
Provincial police handed a 22-year-old driver accused of being impaired a lengthy licence suspension after conducting a traffic stop along Highway 400 over the weekend.
-
Barrie auto shop unveils new video service to be more transparent with customers
Moffatt's Mazda in Barrie has been implementing a new video service that allows customers to see what their mechanics see, to be as transparent as possible.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man accused in fatal hit-and-run charged weeks later in second crash
A Guelph man charged with the hit-and-run death of a well-known community advocate and has now been charged in a separate collision.
-
CTV News Kitchener takes home two RTDNA awards
CTV News Kitchener took home two Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada awards on Tuesday night.
-
Hearing for Guelph, Ont. police constable continues
The second Ontario Civilian Police Commission hearing for Guelph Police Services Constable Corey McArthur continued in Guelph on Tuesday.
London
-
Become a living organ donor and save a local life
Erin Fredin needs a liver transplant and is now appealing to the public. By sharing her story, she hopes to find a living donor.
-
Victims recall horrifying childhood at hands of abusive parents
Emotional victim impact statements were read into court Tuesday at the sentencing of a couple convicted of tying up, beating, and sexually assaulting their children during their upbringing.
-
Vice-presidential debate replay: JD Vance and Tim Walz clash
Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz went head to head Tuesday night for the first and only planned vice-presidential debate of this U.S. election cycle.
Windsor
-
21-year-old Windsor man pleads not guilty to terrorist-related charges
A 21-year-old Windsor man is on trial in Superior Court for trying to join a terrorist organization.
-
video
video How often do human smuggling cases happen in Canada's southern-most region? RCMP officer says daily
New cases of human smuggling along the shores of Canada's southernmost region occur almost daily, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
-
Vice-presidential debate replay: JD Vance and Tim Walz clash
Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz went head to head Tuesday night for the first and only planned vice-presidential debate of this U.S. election cycle.