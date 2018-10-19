Manitoba will implement the strictest distracted driving laws in Canada next month.

Starting November 1, Manitobans caught on their phone while they drive will receive a three-day licence suspension, a $672 ticket, and five demerit points for first-time offenders.

A 2017 AMA survey found 72 per cent of Albertans think distracted driving has worsened in the last three years.

“Distracted driving is now considered to be the leading cause of collisions on Alberta roads ahead of impaired driving and speeding,” Jeff Kasbrick, AMA’s vice president of government and stakeholder relations, told CTV News.

In 2016, distracted driving fines in Alberta increased to a $287 fine and three demerit points.

Rod Knecht, Edmonton police’s outgoing chief, called distracted driving a “huge problem,” and said demerit punishments could be higher.

“The fine never worked,” he said. “The demerits are what hurts because obviously you can pay a fine, but if you lose your licence, particularly it affects your employment, your lifestyle. It has a lot of impact on your life.”

“We’ve got to continue on this train,” Knecht went on to say. “I think we have to educate our young people in particular because some of the new drivers are the worst offenders … it’s not necessarily talking on the phone, but it’s the texting that’s causing the accidents.”

Some Edmontonians are split on the issue: one person told CTV News that Manitoba’s new rules are “a little too severe,” but another one said, “Our laws don’t seem to be hard enough on people.”

A spokesperson for Alberta Transportation Minister Brian Mason told CTV News the province is not in the process of amending distracted driving laws.

With files from Nicole Weisberg