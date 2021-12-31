Hughes' second goal gives Devils' wild OT win over Oilers

Newark, N.J. -

Jack Hughes scored 2:55 into overtime and New Jersey beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Friday after Devils coach Lindy Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the game.

Hughes finished with two goals and an assist. Nico Hischier, rookie Dawson Mercer and Janne Kuokkanen also scored for the Devils, who earned their second straight win after dropping six in a row.

New Jersey was down before Yegor Sharanovich scored on a deflection with 32 seconds left in regulation.

Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto had two goals apiece for Edmonton, which dropped its second straight. Devin Shore also scored.

Oilers goaltender Mike Smith overcame a shaky start to finish with 35 saves. He probably would have liked the game-winner back because Hughes' shot from the top of the left circle seemed to squeeze through his pads.

Smith had stopped Hughes on a breakaway early in the overtime.