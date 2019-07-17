Human foosball was the game, but raising mental health awareness was the goal at Prospera Place on Wednesday.

Teams from the centre took on teams of local celebrities in a friendly competition.

"Mental health is real. It is no joke," said Mike Shalut, a director at the Edmonton non-profit. "We all come from different experiences, we all come from different things that all factor into why our mental health is affected."

Prospera Place helps those with mental illness reintegrate back into the work place.

The organizations says the stigma around mental illness prevents many from reaching out for help. It says one in five Canadians are currently living with mental illness.