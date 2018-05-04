Human remains were found in Saddle Lake earlier this week and tests confirmed they belong to a woman who has been missing for more than a year.

Christine Cardinal, 22, was last seen in the early morning hours of October 13, 2016 near Bison Auto gas station in Saddle Lake.

At the time, search and rescue teams, canine units and police helicopters tried to find Cardinal but were unsuccessful.

On Tuesday, the remains were found and an autopsy confirmed they are Cardinal’s.

Police said an exact cause of death has not been determined but they don’t suspect foul play.