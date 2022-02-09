Human remains found in Edmonton river valley identified by facial recognition

The Edmonton Police Service has been able to identify human remains found in the river valley in 2020.

On Feb. 8, EPS confirmed a tip from the public helped investigators positively identify the man.

In January, RCMP forensic artist Cpl. Jean Nault created facial recognition renderings in the hopes someone would recognize the man after police said they exhausted all other avenues.

That included comparing the remains with outstanding missing persons files.

Police credit Nault’s accurate facial reconstruction for leading to this identification.

EPS said they’re grateful for the help from the public on this case and hope it brings a “sense of resolution” to the family.

Since the death is believed to be non-criminal, police said the identity of the man will not be released.