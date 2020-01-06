EDMONTON -- Police are investigating after human remains were found in a field off Range Road 203A, east of Redwater.

Investigators were called to the field on Saturday around 8 a.m. after the remains were discovered.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death, but police say it is being treated as suspicious.

Police are working to identify the remains.

Redwater is about 64 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.