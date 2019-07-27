Human remains were found in northern Alberta on Friday.

High Prairie RCMP were searching for a possible missing person in a wooded area near the Driftpile First Nation on Friday when Mounties found human remains.

RCMP remained on scene Saturday investigating and said there is no indication the incident is suspicious.

The body has not been identified, RCMP said.

The Driftpile First Nation is located approximately 315 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.