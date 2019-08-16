Homicide detectives are investigating after human remains were found in a west Edmonton alley Thursday morning.

Edmonton police said the remains were found in an alley west of 149 Street, between 92 and 93 Avenue.

An autopsy was conducted Friday, but police will not release the results at this time for investigative purposes.

In a poster circulating the area, police are asking neighbours to contact them if they witnessed suspicious behaviour, people or a vehicle in the alley on Wednesday or Thursday.

Investigators are also requesting surveillance video or dash cam footage.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.