Human remains found inside Ermineskin Cree Nation home after fire: RCMP

Mounties are investigating after human remains were found inside a home following a Wednesday fire in the Ermineskin Cree Nation.

According to RCMP, emergency crews responded around 11 p.m. to a rural house fire. An autopsy on Friday identified the remains as being Francis Littlechild, 36, of the Ermineskin Cree Nation.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of Littlechild remain under investigation," police said in a statement Friday.

The house fire is not believed to be connected to a string of fires in the nearby Samson Cree Nation, RCMP added.

Since mid-February, emergency crews were sent to seven abandoned home fires that are believed to have been deliberately set.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.