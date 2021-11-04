Human remains found under bridge near Devon, Alta.: RCMP

EDMONTON -

Mounties are investigating after human remains were discovered below the Devon bridge along Highway 60.

According to RCMP, the human remains were discovered on Wednesday at 11:10 a.m. The major crimes unit is taking over the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage from driving on the bridge between Monday evening to Wednesday morning to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Devon bridge, near Voyageur Park, spans the North Saskatchewan River and carries Highway 60 or the Devonian Way.

Devon, Alta., is approximately 26 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.