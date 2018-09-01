The Humboldt Broncos are back on the ice this weekend, nearly five months after the bus crash that killed 15 team members.

The team will play two exhibition games in Peace River — the hometown of the team’s late head coach, Darcy Haugan.

“I think they wanted to get away from their home arena, to sort of get out on the ice for the first time,” Albert Cooper, an organizer for the games, told CTV News. “Certainly for us, Humboldt and Peace River are now forever tied because of our relationship to Darcy, so for us it’s a real pleasure to have them here.”

The Broncos face off against the Whitecourt Wolverines Saturday night and the Grande Prairie Storm Sunday afternoon.

The Broncos’ regular season starts in Humboldt September 12.