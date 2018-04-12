Officials estimate hundreds of people attended a memorial vigil Wednesday evening, held in Spruce Grove at the Grant Fuhr Arena, for two players killed in the Humboldt Broncos crash with ties to the area.

The City of Spruce Grove estimated nearly 1,500 people were in attendance at the event, held in memory of Parker Tobin, 18, and Connor Lukan, 21.

The two players had, at one point, played for the Spruce Grove Saints before joining the Humboldt Broncos. Both were killed when the bus they were riding in was struck by a semi tractor-trailer on a Saskatchewan highway Friday, April 6, 2018.

The vigil featured a memorial video created by Tobin’s close friend, a eulogy from Tim Wiebe, chaplain in the Alberta Junior Hockey League and musical performances.

Hundreds lined up outside the arena Wednesday to attend the event.

Media were asked not to attend, and CTV News respected that request.