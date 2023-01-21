Hundreds enjoy cross-country skiing at Gold Bar Park

Cross-country skiers took advantage of Saturday's warm weather to compete in the Alberta Cup at Gold Bar Park.

Hosted by the Edmonton Nordic Ski Club, hundreds of people from several age categories and skill levels will participate in the two-day event.

After several years of bad weather cancellations and pandemic impacts, Edmonton Nordic Ski Club head coach Ulf Kleppe said he was happy the event was happening, especially since it's in the heart of the river valley.

"On a beautiful day like today, with the beautiful trails right in the heart of the city, we're one of the few cities in North America that has a trail network like this right in the heart of the city," Kleppe added.

"It lets people know that cross-country skiing is a viable winter alternative to skating or being indoors," he said. "Not having to travel out of town encourages people."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Steven Dyer