Hundreds line up for Crumbl Cookie opening in Edmonton

When American cookie company Crumbl Cookie opened its first Canadian store in Edmonton on Friday, the lineup for the store stretched across the strip mall.

Customers started lining up at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, the store owner said.

The company initially launched in 2017 under the leadership of co-founder Jason McGowan, who is Canadian.

The Edmonton location is located at 5041 Mullen Road in southwest Edmonton and is owned locally.

Crumbl is known for its classic pink-sugar and milk-chocolate-chip cookies.

Customers lineup outside Crumbl Cookies in Edmonton. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)

