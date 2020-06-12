EDMONTON -- Close to 100 people have gathered in downtown's Railtown Park on Friday evening ahead of a march and rally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, the event is not organized by Black Lives Matter Edmonton.

Demonstrators plan to begin a lengthy march just after 6 p.m., leaving Railtown Park to march across 109 Street and the High Level Bridge before circling back downtown to Churchill Square via Bellamy Hill.

By 6:30, hundreds of people had gathered.

CTV News has crews at the rally and will update as the march and evening progress.