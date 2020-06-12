Advertisement
Hundreds march downtown march to support Black Lives Matter
Published Friday, June 12, 2020 5:51PM MDT Last Updated Friday, June 12, 2020 6:49PM MDT
At least 100 people gathered at Railtown Park to march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement Friday, June 12, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Close to 100 people have gathered in downtown's Railtown Park on Friday evening ahead of a march and rally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
However, the event is not organized by Black Lives Matter Edmonton.
Demonstrators plan to begin a lengthy march just after 6 p.m., leaving Railtown Park to march across 109 Street and the High Level Bridge before circling back downtown to Churchill Square via Bellamy Hill.
By 6:30, hundreds of people had gathered.
