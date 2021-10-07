Hundreds of dollars worth of horse tack and saddles stolen in Leduc County: RCMP

EDMONTON -

RCMP are asking the public for help as they search for nine stolen saddles and hundreds of dollars of horse tack in Leduc County, Alta.

In a press release sent Thursday, Mounties said a break-and-enter in the area of Township Road 505 and Range Road 220, east of Beaumont, was reported to them on Monday.

Officers believe the robbery took place between 9 p.m. Sept. 30 and 5 p.m. Oct. 1.

The stolen saddles are described as:

Kieffer buffalo leather dressage saddle 17"

Aussie saddle 17" with breast collar

Black English all-purpose saddle 16”

Dark brown Eamor saddle 16”

Brown/black wool saddle pad with Navajo design

Medium brown Eamor Saddle 16"

Black and pink western saddle 16"

Black king saddle 16” with breast collar

12” kids saddle

Other stolen items include a Tipperary brown and tan competition helmet, a Troxel pink and black competition helmet, a dark brown breast collar, a Kieffer leather bridle and bit, a Black English bridle and bit, a Mohair Cinch 24”, a Kieffer saddle girth 48”, a breast collar and bridle with pink crystals and blue orthopedic contoured saddle pad.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.