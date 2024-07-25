Hundreds of Jasper wildfire evacuees arrive in Edmonton

Hundreds of evacuees have arrived in Edmonton from Jasper since the town was evacuated, with more expected in the coming days.

Around 25,000 residents and visitors were forced to flee Jasper National Park and its historic townsite on Monday night due to two nearby wildfires.

On Thursday afternoon, 436 evacuees had registered at the emergency reception centre in Edmonton.

"This is an emotional time for everyone, and especially for those who are seeing the updates of their homes through social media: Their business is being destroyed, their homes being destroyed and their livelihood being destroyed," said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

"The gravity of these fires are being felt by everyone. I want the people of Jasper to know that Edmontonians are here for you."

Fire burns in a residential neighbourhood in Jasper, Alta. on July 24, 2024. (Credit: Mel Dressler)

Interim city manager Eddie Robar said more evacuees are expected to arrive over the next few days. However, he doesn't believe the city will see "thousands and thousands" of people, because many evacuees were forced to flee south or west as routes were cut off.

An evacuation support terminal is available for wildfire evacuees at the Kennedale Building at 12814 58 St. in Edmonton.

The Red Cross is on site to help with lodging. Other services include food and water, pet care, clothing and toiletries.

Medical and mental health services will be available, and Robar said multiple insurance agencies are on site as well.

"Knowing what we know now, people are going to be impacted quite substantially," Robar said. "Having these insurance agencies here is going to help them navigate that as quickly as they can, in one spot, and get them through this facility and then out into what's next in the journey for them."

Photos posted July 25, 2024 show destruction in Jasper after wildfire ravaged the town. (Source: CFWE)

Edmonton acting fire chief David Lazenby said dozens of local firefighters and support staff left on Wednesday night to help with structural firefighting efforts in Jasper.

"They got there in the earlier hours of this morning, and they got to work straight away," Lazenby said. "They've been working and running on adrenaline ever since.

"I think they're just approaching the rest period now, and then we'll transition in the next crews that are en route as we speak."

Lazenby said the fire is a difficult one to fight. Not only is it aggressive, but it's in an area dear to many Albertans.

"It's hitting hard," Lazenby said. "So many people have got memories there from life growing up as a child."

For more information on the city's wildfire evacuation support services, visit the City of Edmonton website.