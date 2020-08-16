A little girl battling Leukemia got a special treat on Sunday afternoon. Mariana Gonzalez is seven, and is very interested in motorcycles, so more than 200 motorcyclists drove by her home to cheer her on.

The group presented her with her own biker vest to mark the event, as well as flowers and teddy bears.

“I hope it gives her confidence and maybe some hope to get through this,” said organizer Gord Stewart.

“It’s just unbelievable that there’s so many people out there that’s so caring and dedicating their time to do things like this,” said Mariana’s father Jesus Gonzalez.

Most of the riders had never met Mariana before Sunday.