The City of Edmonton said hundreds of parking tickets were issued during the city’s third seasonal parking ban of the year.

The most recent parking ban started early Monday, March 5, and ended at 3 p.m. the next day.

Officials said in that time, 998 tickets were issued, and crews towed 24 vehicles off of marked routes.

“The number of tickets this ban show that there is still work to do to ensure vehicles are removed,” Amanda Kros, parking enforcement supervisor said in a statement.

The City said the heavy snow hitting over the weekend helped crews gain the upper hand on the situation.

“It’s advantageous to us if we do get snow on the Friday, just because it gives us a little more time with less traffic to be able to clear out the snow for the commutes,” Janet Tecklenbrog said Wednesday. “Also just the vehicle traffic on the roads over the weekend is much less.”

Crews moved 31,606 cubic metres of snow during the parking ban.