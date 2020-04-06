EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton said hundreds of warnings were issued at Edmonton parks over the weekend in conjunction with the State of Local Emergency orders.

The city extended the State of Local Emergency last week for another seven days, and put new orders in effect, including a new rule that all dogs must be on-leash at the city’s off-leash parks.

The order was issued to prevent owners from having to approach each other if they are approached by someone else’s dog.

On Saturday and Sunday, 238 verbal warnings were issued at dog parks to remind owners to keep their dogs on-leash.

Additionally, enforcement officers issued 50 verbal warnings over the weekend about playground closures.

The city has also created an online form for citizens to report concerns about physical distancing. According to a news release, the reports will only be used for analyzing and tracking purposes and future planning.

Complaints on mass gatherings, and workplace or businesses not complying with closures should be directed to Alberta Health Services.