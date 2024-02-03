Hundreds protest UCP's gender policies, call narrative 'misinformed, untrue and unjust'
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Old Strathcona Saturday to speak out against proposed legislation that would limit access to medical treatments for trans youth.
LGBTQ2S+ community members, activists and their allies gathered to demand the UCP rollback recently announced policies regarding gender in schools, sports and health care.
At a Thursday press conference, Premier Danielle Smith said the rules are meant to protect trans and non-binary youth.
Trans Rights Yeg, who organized the rally, said the rules will only hurt young trans and non-binary people.
"Hate is born in ignorance, and a governmental body is pushing a narrative that is misinformed, untrue and unjust," said Rowan Morris, of Trans Rights Yeg.
"It's hard enough to exist as a queer person, as a trans person in this world already, and I think that introducing legislation like this is really putting us backwards in terms of where we should be going," said protester Megan Bohach.
If the legislation passes, schools would need to notify parents and get consent for students wanting to use a different name or pronoun, and trans girls and women would not be allowed to compete in sports against biologically-female athletes.
The policies would also limit how and when trans and non-binary youth can access gender-affirming medical care like puberty-blocking medication, hormone therapy or surgery.
Zim Halldorson is 14 and identifies as non-binary. They said they're scared of what the new rules might mean for their own health-care journey.
"I want to be able to feel comfortable in my body," Halldorson said. "Especially here in Alberta, it's not always the most welcoming place, so I was really hoping to get on some of the gender -affirming treatments so I can be able to feel more happy."
Smith said, under the new legislation, age limits on gender-affirming health care would exist even in cases where parents and medical professionals have agreed on the treatment plan.
New legislation from the UCP would prevent young people from accessing gender-affirming puberty blockers, which the Canadian Pediatric Association considers a reversible and safe treatment for trans and non-binary youth. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)Protester Liz Greenaway said Smith used "fear based rhetoric" when she announced the legislation.
"I just felt sick," she added. "I have a trans kid, I would support them to the ends of the earth."
"What the UCP is doing, and what [Smith's] doing … is making a marginalized group of people more vulnerable," Greenaway said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the province's new policies the "most anti-LGBT of anywhere in the country."
Trans Rights Yeg believes the policies were created without consulting community members, teachers or trans youth.
Premier Smith's office declined to comment on the protests Saturday and did not respond to questions over the consultation process for the new legislation.
Instead, Smith's press secretary reiterated that the polices intend to "preserve the choices children and youth have before potentially making life-altering and often irreversible adult decisions."
Multiple medical professionals, including doctors who specialize in treating trans youth, have called the policies harmful and questioned the reasoning behind them.
- 'A direct attack': Alberta's trans health lead protests new guidelines
- Alberta doctors question science behind UCP's policies on health-care for trans youth
"It's devastating for the mental health of a young person who's struggling with this, for your identity – for your entire existence – to be questioned by every single person in the province," said Dr. Simone Lebeuf, an adolescent medicine pediatrician specializing in gender-affirming care, on Friday.
"I have so many patients who have been extensively bullied, harassed, who've been kicked out of their homes … because of their gender identity. And this is just going to escalate all of that."
Multiple local politicians joined the protest, calling on the public to fight back.
"My friends this is a campaign to take us back 50 years, and we cannot let it happen," Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said at the rally.
"We will continue fighting, but we need the tools," said NDP MLA Brooks Arcand-Paul. "We need letters from you, we need petitions, we need things that we can introduce into the legislature so we can fight this."
Saturday, Smith's office confirmed the new legislation includes bringing more specialized medical professionals to Alberta, creating a private registry of doctors who specialize in trans health care, and a "counselling pilot project to help youth identifying as transgender and their families work through often difficult and complex issues and discussions."
Smith said the legislation will likely be tabled in the fall session.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Minister sorry for 'crappy piece of land' remark that angered pro-Palestinian groups
B.C. Premier David Eby says Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson needs to "repair the damage" caused by her comments that Israel was founded on a "crappy piece of land," angering pro-Palestinian groups and triggering calls for her resignation.
opinion For Donald Trump, a fall from grace could mean the point of no return, analyst says
Donald Trump is well-versed at crashing and rising from the ashes; he has done this his entire professional career. Never, though, have the stakes been this high, CTV News political analyst Eric Ham writes in an opinion column.
W5 'Crypto king' investor says she doesn’t believe Pleterski is orchestrating alleged Ponzi scheme alone
An investor who handed Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' $75,000 believes Aiden Pleterski is not the sole mastermind orchestrating the alleged multi-million dollar investment scheme that’s become synonymous with his name.
U.S., Britain strike Yemen's Houthis in a new wave, retaliating for attacks by Iran-backed militants
The United States and Britain struck 36 Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday in a second wave of assaults meant to further disable Iran-backed groups that have relentlessly attacked American and international interests in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.
'Global concern': High stakes for Canada to have role in widening U.S.-Iran conflict, experts say
Canada will likely have a role in supporting the United States with its retaliatory attacks against Iranian proxies in Syria and Iraq following a deadly drone strike against U.S. troops last weekend in Jordan, say some Canadian analysts.
Cancellations and closures amid heavy snowfall in the Maritimes
The slow moving weather system that’s dumping large amounts of snow on parts of the region has already resulted in a lengthy list of delays, cancellations and closures.
MAID expansion delay 'categorically' not a political move: justice minister
Canada's justice minister and attorney general insists the decision to further delay changes to medical assistance in dying legislation was not politically motivated and that the federal government expects the provinces to use the extra time to ensure they're ready.
AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up
Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.
Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan and wife convicted of marriage law violation in a fourth case
A Pakistani court on Saturday convicted and sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife to seven years in prison on a charge that their 2018 marriage violated the law, officials and a defense lawyer said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Hundreds of Albertans protest ‘uninformed’ provincial gender policies
Hundreds of Albertans took to the streets in Calgary and Edmonton Saturday to show their support for the transgender community.
-
Police investigating shooting and crash in southeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after several shots were fired along 42 Avenue S.E.
-
Snowfall warning issued for southern Alberta, including Okotoks, Canmore, Bassano area
A snowfall warning has been issued for parts of southern Alberta by Environment Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Officer-involved shooting and suspicious death in Saskatoon under investigation
An officer-involved shooting that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, as well as the discovery of a deceased body in a home, are under investigation.
-
Saskatoon woman fears homelessness as she navigates difficult housing market
A Saskatoon woman is fearing homelessness as she navigates the difficult housing market.
-
First Nation leaders renew calls for policing following Sask. stabbing inquest
Following recommendations from the James Smith Cree Nation inquest, First Nation leadership is renewing calls for its own police force.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw podiatrist says patients facing unnecessary specialist referral delays
A Moose Jaw podiatrist believes his patients are facing unnecessary delays in referrals to health care specialists. Current rules require podiatry patients to visit a family doctor to complete the referral process.
-
Sask. business owners celebrate Black History Month
The Black Canadian Women in Action organization held their second annual Black History Month brunch in Regina on Saturday.
-
International Language Day celebrated in Regina
International languages within Saskatchewan was the focus of an event at the University of Regina on Saturday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Marathon snowstorm continues Sunday into Monday for the Maritimes
As parts of eastern Nova Scotia and eastern Prince Edward Island report snow amounts of 30 to 60 cm already down, there is more to come over the next few days.
-
New Brunswick Weightlifting Championships qualifier brings out athletes from 17 to 77 years old
While it might look like pure strength is at the heart of weightlifting, New Brunswick athletes show that it really starts with unwavering determination.
-
Pancake breakfast kicks off Winter Carnival in Riverview, N.B.
Riverview’s Winter Carnival is officially in full swing with the Bethel Presbyterian Church helping kick off the first full day of festivities with its annual pancake breakfast.
Toronto
-
Victim rushed to hospital following possible drive-by shooting in North York
A victim has been rushed to the hospital following a possible drive-by shooting in North York.
-
3 injured after driver crashes vehicle into a tree in Scarborough on Saturday night
Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after the driver of a BMW crashed into a tree in Scarborough.
-
Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP
Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday.
Montreal
-
17-year-old stabbed in group attack: Montreal police
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after he was stabbed in an altercation involving multiple people in Montreal's Pierrefonds neighbourhood.
-
Quebecers take to the streets to defend lease transfers
Protestors took to the streets of Montreal's Rosemont-Petite-Patrie borough on Saturday in defence of tenants' rights to use lease transfer to limit rent increases.
-
Mexican bakery in Montreal a testament to community support
Carlota Boulangerie Mexicaine is a thriving business that almost never was, but thanks to support from Montreal's Mexican community business is booming.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds attend opening day of Winterlude’s Snowflake Kingdom
It may be a day later than expected, but Snowflake Kingdom is back on.
-
Ottawa police seek help locating missing man
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 42-year-old man.
-
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
BLACK HISTORY MONTH Black-owned Ottawa restaurants showcase their tastiest dishes
Black-owned restaurants are very much a part of the food scene in Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Memorial bonspiel raises funds and awareness for youth mental health
The Elmira event is bringing curlers of all ages together in memory of a teen who passed too soon.
-
Woman prepares to summit Mt. Kilimanjaro after donating kidney
A Bright, Ont. woman is getting ready for the hike of a lifetime.
-
Police searching for female after stabbing in Guelph
Guelph police are looking for a female after a stabbing that sent a man to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Northern Ontario
-
Citizens organize own search for missing Sudbury councillor
Dozens of volunteer head off in all parts of the city and beyond as part of a citizens search team looking for missing Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini.
-
Hunting moose from a motorboat in northern Ont. nets hunters $19.5K in fines
Three people from southern Ontario man have been fined a total of $19,500 for offences they committed during a moose hunt in October 2022 in northwestern Ontario.
-
Wikwemikong man charged with 1st-degree murder following fatal stabbing in Sudbury
A 20-year-old man is dead and a 30-year-old from Manitoulin Island has been charged with first-degree murder following a stabbing near the intersection of Cabot Street and Hearn Avenue in Greater Sudbury's Donovan community Friday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Dozens take part in world’s longest-running racquetball tournament in Winnipeg
The world’s longest-running racquetball tournament is on in Winnipeg this weekend.
-
Winnipeg police investigating Saturday morning homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is seeking information on a Saturday morning homicide in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood.
-
Winnipeg firefighters respond to two Friday evening fires
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was kept busy on Friday evening following a pair of fires that began less than an hour apart.
Vancouver
-
'He's a monster': Family outraged man who killed stepmom granted day parole
The family of a woman murdered by her stepson in Langley is outraged that the killer was granted day parole and will be living in the same community as some of the victim’s relatives.
-
Burnaby residents asked to check sheds as search for missing man continues
Police are asking residents of a Burnaby neighbourhood to check their yards, sheds and garages as the search for a missing 46-year-old man continues.
-
Senior killed in Abbotsford crash, other driver detained: police
An 84-year-old man has died after a “serious motor vehicle collision” in Abbotsford Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
Cryptocurrency exchange operated as Ponzi scheme, B.C. regulator alleges
B.C.'s financial markets regulator is accusing three now-dissolved companies and their sole director of fraud related to the "operation of a purported crypto asset trading platform."
-
Unregistered B.C. mortgage broker who ignored 'cease and desist' order fined $50K
A B.C. man who operated as an unregistered mortgage broker for more than two years has been fined $50,000 by a provincial regulator.
-
Vancouver Island pair arrested for alleged drug trafficking
Mounties in Sooke say they arrested two people after a member of the public alerted them to suspected drug trafficking in the community earlier this week.