The annual CIBC Run for the Cure Edmonton is Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Alberta Legislature.

The event raises money and awareness for the fight against breast cancer and is the largest, single-day, volunteer-led event in Canada.

More than 85,000 people participate from coast to coast, raising $16 million each year.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, 1 in 8 Canadian women will get a breast cancer diagnosis.

Approximately 220 men will also be diagnosed.

"We always think that this is just a female cause but actually it does impact men," volunteer engagement lead Michelle Trinh told CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "It is rare but it can impact up to 1 per cent of men."

Money raised is used to fund research and support programs for patients and their families.

The Run for the Cure is the official kick-off to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Edmonton's race begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday.