Hundreds sit down to dinner at Hope Mission's annual Easter banquet

For nearly a century, the Hope Mission has been helping vulnerable Edmontonians access hot meals and Easter is one of its biggest events of the year.

Monday, more than 700 Edmontonians were served dinner at the organization's annual Easter banquet.

The Christian not-for-profit serves around 1,700 meals a day throughout the year, said Brenton Driedger, a Hope Mission representative. Around the holidays, he added, those meals are even more important.

"It's a time of family, a time of community, a time of sharing special meals," Driedger said. "For a lot of our guests who maybe have lost touch with family, obviously they're hungry, they're hurting.

"A dinner like this can go a long way to really helping someone feel that hope, that community."

To mark the holiday, extra volunteers were brought in to decorate tables, cook dinner and serve guests at their table. It's a small touch that means a lot, Driedger said.

"That table service is a big part of it, having those extra volunteers come in and wait on the tables rather than going through the meal line as usual," he added. "Every little thing kind of adds that extra special touch and makes it feel like the holidays."

The first round of diners arrived at 4:30 p.m. with a second seating at 5:30. Supper included roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetables and cheesecake for dessert.

The banquet also featured live music.

"For these holiday dinners, we try to take all those extra special touches and make it a little bit more special," Driedger said. "We really want to pull out all the stops and make them this warm, festive environment where we can obviously meet people's need for a meal and also just make them feel at home, make them feel loved and cared for in a community environment."

The Hope Mission also serves big holiday meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and Driedger said bringing people in to enjoy supper can be a bridge to finding other ways to help.

"We say at Hope Mission that hope begins with a meal. It can be often the connecting point to someone to experience the other services, housing, nursing care, recovery, whatever it is," he said. "And through the gift of that meal, that gift of hope, someone can take those first steps in a new direction."