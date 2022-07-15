Hundreds turn out for barbecue at Boyle Street Community Services
Hundreds turn out for barbecue at Boyle Street Community Services
Members of the Boyle Street community were treated to a barbecue and car show on Friday afternoon.
Boyle Street Community Services expected more than 300 people to attend.
The street in front of the centre was shut down to accommodate the crowd.
The event was sponsored by The Backyard, a local outdoor event space.
“It is a day of normalcy, we probably all over the last few years could use a day of normalcy, but to be able to provide them a meal, some entertainment, we got the classic cars behind us, which I think is just a great touch,” said Peter Stetsko, owner of The Backyard.
“I know from talking to the executive director of Boyle Street they’ve been looking forward to today for quite some time.”
Attendees also received grab bags with necessities like sunscreen and bug spray.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Hot weather spills into the weekend
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
Toronto van attacker seeks to appeal conviction
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack is seeking to appeal his conviction on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
Cost of dairy to rise again across Canada, but relief could be on the way: expert
The cost of dairy is set to rise again across Canada, but one food policy expert says there may be relief on the horizon if other food prices stabilize before the end of the year.
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
'Simply no way for me to cut back anymore': Canadians reveal how BoC's interest rate hike affects them
While some Canadians are left axing plans for home improvements and decreasing grocery budgets, others, including those hoping to enter the housing market amid now-falling prices, see the recent interest rate hike as a 'positive' opportunity.
B.C. court upholds public health-care principles, striking down appeal
A Vancouver surgeon and businessman has lost his appeal of a landmark court case that threatened the foundations of the Canadian health-care system.
BREAKING | Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene. Homicide investigators say the occupants waited hours for him to arrive.
Global study finds surprising results for alcohol consumption
No amount of alcohol is healthy if you are younger than 40, mostly due to alcohol-related deaths by auto accidents, injury and homicide, according to a new global study.
Canada announces deal for millions of flu vaccine doses
Ottawa has signed a deal with the vaccine and specialty medicine manufacturing company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to produce millions of additional influenza vaccines to better prepare for flu cases in the fall.
Calgary
-
Horse euthanized following Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race injury
A chuckwagon racing horse was euthanized Thursday night after suffering a serious injury during the Calgary Stampede.
-
Lethbridge woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack on hostage
A 40-year-old Lethbridge woman faces more than 15 charges, including attempted murder, in connection with Thursday's hostage taking at the Lethbridge Legal Guidance office.
-
Is the spike in the price of beef hurting Alberta beef producers?
Alberta's NDP says the massive year-over-year increase in the price of beef at Canadian is not benefiting the province's beef producers and the party is calling for an investigation.
Saskatoon
-
Man slain in Langham, Sask. shooting remembered as 'wonderfully fun' dad
A 38-year-old man killed in a fatal shooting in Langham, Sask. will be laid to rest on Friday.
-
Province confirms 2nd case of monkeypox in Sask. resident
A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Saskatchewan, a news release from the province said.
-
Lifesaving medication 'impossible to afford' for Sask. woman
Morgan Buyaki is suffering from a rare condition called Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) which causes inflammation in blood vessels, but the life-saving medication she needs is far too expensive, even with partial funding from the government.
Regina
-
Province confirms 2nd case of monkeypox in Sask. resident
A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Saskatchewan, a news release from the province said.
-
15-year-old charged after robberies of food delivery drivers: Regina police
A 15-year-old boy is facing three armed robbery charges after three food delivery drivers were robbed on July 4 and 5, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.
-
Man slain in Langham, Sask. shooting remembered as 'wonderfully fun' dad
A 38-year-old man killed in a fatal shooting in Langham, Sask. will be laid to rest on Friday.
Atlantic
-
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
-
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
-
Murphy's Logic: America and guns - The right to kill over the right to live
Like a cherished family member with an addiction they are unable to recognize, the United States of America needs an intervention from those who care. The USA is tragically addicted to guns and the right to own them, use them and abuse them.
Toronto
-
Toronto van attacker seeks to appeal conviction
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack is seeking to appeal his conviction on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
-
Doug Ford's house just hit market for $3.2 million
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is moving and his Toronto house has hit the market for $3.2 million.
-
Does my young child need a COVID-19 vaccine? Doctor answers top questions
Health Canada approved the Moderna shots on Thursday for kids between the ages of six months and five years old. Here's what you need to know.
Montreal
-
Judicial council reviewing complaint against Quebec judge who gave conditional discharge for sexual assault
Quebec's judicial council has begun examining a complaint against Judge Matthieu Poliquin, the young judge who granted a conditional discharge to engineer Simon Houle last June after he pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault and voyeurism for his actions in 2019.
-
Baby born near Highway 15 in Mirabel with help from first-responders
A Quebec family was forced to take a detour when their baby decided it was time to make his debut.
-
Canadian rider Houle races to third in Stage 13 of Tour de France
Quebec-born rider Hugo Houle finished third in Stage 13 of the Tour de France, narrowly missing Canada's first stage victory in 34 years.
Ottawa
-
‘There’s been tears:’ Ottawa woman stranded for days in London, U.K.
An Ottawa woman travelling to Stockholm with her family has been stranded in London, U.K. for several days, caught up in the massive struggles plaguing the airline industry.
-
Ottawa sees rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, outbreaks
Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa and hospitalizations and COVID-19 outbreaks continue to rise, as health officials issue a reminder that the "pandemic is not over."
-
Alexandria, Ont. hospital closing emergency department overnights due to staff shortage
The Glengarry Memorial Hospital has announced it has made the "difficult decision" to temporarily close the emergency department from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily, starting Friday at 6 p.m.
Kitchener
-
One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford
Police have identified the deceased as 40-year-old Kyle Jason Dow of Brant County.
-
Guelph artist named a winner for his 'unapologetic' shoe design
A Guelph artist is expressing what pride means to him through art.
-
Police arrest two Kitchener teenagers for break and enter at local school
Two teenagers have been charged after leading police of a brief foot pursuit, according to Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
Northern Ontario
-
Man charged following racist gas station confrontation in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury man caught on video using racist language has been charged with "hate-motivated charges," Greater Sudbury Police said Friday.
-
Sudbury-area man drowns while kayaking on Manitoulin Island
A 46-year-old man from the Greater Sudbury area drowned in Lake Mindemoya on July 13, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
Doug Ford's house just hit market for $3.2 million
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is moving and his Toronto house has hit the market for $3.2 million.
Winnipeg
-
'We're going to set our sights high': New Keystone Party of Manitoba officially launches
The Keystone Party of Manitoba officially launched on Friday and named its first leader.
-
Edged weapon used in North End assault: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police officers are investigating an assault with an edged weapon in the city’s North End on Thursday.
-
'It's just a bit sad': parting with porcelain treasures
For many, once-cherished porcelain sets are now collecting dust. It's a shift being felt around the world, from a home in Winnipeg to one of the oldest porcelain manufacturers in the world.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene. Homicide investigators say the occupants waited hours for him to arrive.
-
B.C. court upholds public health-care principles, striking down appeal
A Vancouver surgeon and businessman has lost his appeal of a landmark court case that threatened the foundations of the Canadian health-care system.
-
Maple Ridge shooting now fatal, IHIT called
Homicide investigators have been called to Maple Ridge after one of the two people shot there Friday morning succumbed to her injuries.
Vancouver Island
-
CRD supports settling land claims for Vancouver Island rail corridor
The Capital Regional District is calling on the federal and provincial governments to settle land claims with Indigenous groups in an effort to revive Vancouver Island's rail corridor.
-
Victoria moving ahead with Government Street redesign plan
The City of Victoria is moving ahead with plans to redevelop Government Street into a pedestrian-focused district dotted with patios and bookended by new public plazas.
-
Victoria police issue 'significant' tickets at horn-honking B.C. legislature protest
Victoria police issued "several warnings" and then "significant tickets" to a pair of drivers for participating in Freedom Convoy protests on Thursday.