Hundreds turn out for barbecue at Boyle Street Community Services

Members of the Boyle Street community were treated to a barbecue and car show on Friday afternoon.

Boyle Street Community Services expected more than 300 people to attend.

The street in front of the centre was shut down to accommodate the crowd.

The event was sponsored by The Backyard, a local outdoor event space.

“It is a day of normalcy, we probably all over the last few years could use a day of normalcy, but to be able to provide them a meal, some entertainment, we got the classic cars behind us, which I think is just a great touch,” said Peter Stetsko, owner of The Backyard.

“I know from talking to the executive director of Boyle Street they’ve been looking forward to today for quite some time.”

Attendees also received grab bags with necessities like sunscreen and bug spray.