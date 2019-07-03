The Red Deer Food Bank is putting out a call for donations.

“It’s a historical fact that donations do drop off during the summer months and it’s one of those things that we budget for and we anticipate but it doesn’t make it any easier to do what we do,” said Red Deer Food Bank Executive Director Alice Kolisynk.

“Our supplies from a really bountiful Christmas time, they just start to deplete and as far as donating goes, it falls by the wayside as people go on holidays. It’s still important, hunger doesn’t take holidays, hunger doesn’t sleep so we still need that influx of cash and food donations.”

The food bank is looking for any non-perishable food items, such as canned meats and vegetables, which can be dropped off at almost any grocery store in Red Deer. They also need fresh fruit and veggies, which can be dropped off at their site.

The food bank helps 600 to 800 people each month.