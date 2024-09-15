EDMONTON
    • Hunter the Lynx ranked 5th best Canadian NHL mascot: survey

    Hunter the Lynx joined Oilers players are staff at Ivor Dent School Sunday to serve a hot holiday meal to local families in need. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
    Hunter the Lynx, mascot for the Edmonton Oilers, was recently ranked as the fifth-best Canadian NHL mascot – or third worst, depending on how you look at it.

    In a nation-wide survey of 2,000 Canadians by Casino.ca, Hunter was ranked only above two other Canadian NHL mascots: Youppi from the Montreal Canadiens and Mick E. Moose from the Winnipeg Jets.

    The top spot was awarded to Carlton the Bear from the Toronto Maple Leafs, followed by Harvey the Hound from the Calgary Flames.

    Spartacat from the Ottawa Senators and Fin from the Vancouver Canucks tied for third.

    Hunter also clinched fourth place for intimidation factor, with Carlton the Bear, Fin and Harvey the Hound all scoring higher on the "scary" list.

    Hunter, the Oilers' first mascot, was introduced in 2016. He is named after 'Wild' Bill Hunter, who founded the team in 1972 (represented by Hunter's #72 jersey).

    According to research done by the Oilers and the Edmonton Valley Zoo, there are more Canadian lynx in Alberta than anywhere in the world.

    With files from Julia Parrish

    Correction

    This story has been edited to correct Hunter's ranking.

