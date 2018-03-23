

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A collision Monday, March 19, 50 kilometres south of Fort McMurray continues to affect highway traffic.

The northbound lane will remain restricted due to a collision Monday afternoon involving a semi with two tankers of ammonia and a road grader; police said the two tankers were leaking after the crash. Cleaning crews will be working during day light hours over the weekend to continue cleaning up the contaminates.

Wood Buffalo RCMP said officers had shut down Highway 63 in both directions Monday afternoon and traffic was being diverted onto Highway 881 as a result.

No one was injured in the collision, police said, and RCMP are still investigating the crash.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP at (780) 788-4040.