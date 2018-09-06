Officials with Hyatt have confirmed to CTV News that the company and the owner of a downtown hotel had cut ties.

In a statement, a spokesperson confirmed that as of Tuesday, September 4, Hyatt Place Edmonton in the downtown core was no longer affiliated with the company, and was no longer a Hyatt-branded hotel.

The company has also started reaching out to guests with upcoming reservations.

On Thursday, the downtown location was no longer listed on the hotel chain’s website, although the sign remained on the building and the hotel’s phone greeting continued to say Hyatt Place Edmonton Downtown.

Hyatt would not say why the company and the hotel’s owner had parted ways.

The owner of the hotel, Prem Singhmar did not respond to inquiries Thursday – but when the hotel first opened, he hoped it would be the catalyst for development in The Quarters, the area east of the downtown core.

Aside from Valley Line LRT construction, development has been minimal in the area, although some high rises are planned.

Scott McKeen, the councillor for Ward 6, told CTV News he’s disappointed development in the area has not yet taken off.

“Mr. Singhmar’s investment wasn’t enough, but I think there’s onus on council to try to find ways to support his investment,” McKeen said.

Health concerns found

The news came days after Alberta Health Services (AHS) ordered the hotel to clean up a pigeon infestation and damage caused by water leaks following an August 24 inspection.

According to the AHS report, pigeons and pigeon feces had been found in nine separate HVAC roof top units in a semi-enclosed area.

AHS also found evidence of water damage on ceiling tiles, on walls throughout hallways only accessible to staff, on walls and floors in parkade storage rooms and in part of the north public stairwell.

The hotel had until August 28 to provide the names of a cleaning contractor and pest control company hired to deal with those issues, and work had to begin by August 31.

With files from Dan Grummett