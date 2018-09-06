Officials with Hyatt have confirmed to CTV News the company had cut ties with the downtown Edmonton hotel.

In a statement, a spokesperson confirmed that as of Tuesday, September 4, Hyatt Place Edmonton in the downtown core was no longer affiliated with the company, and was no longer a Hyatt-branded hotel.

The company has also started reaching out to guests with upcoming reservations.

The news came days after Alberta Health Services (AHS) had ordered the hotel to clean up a pigeon infestation and damage caused by water leaks following an August 24 inspection.

According to the AHS report, pigeons and pigeon feces had been found in nine separate HVAC roof top units in a semi-enclosed area.

AHS also found evidence of water damage on ceiling tiles, on walls throughout hallways only accessible to staff, on walls and floors in parkade storage rooms and in part of the north public stairwell.

The hotel had until August 28 to provide the names of a cleaning contractor and pest control company hired to deal with those issues, and work had to begin by August 31.