Hyman, Oilers march past the Penguins 6-1 for fourth straight win

Zach Hyman had a pair of goals and Leon Draisaitl had three assists as the Edmonton Oilers waltzed past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-1 on Sunday.

Ryan McLeod and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist, and Corey Perry and Cody Ceci also scored for the Oilers (37-20-2) who have won four in a row and have gone 31-8-1 in their last 40 games.

Evgeni Malkin replied for the Penguins (27-24-8), who have lost three straight.

Edmonton started the scoring with six minutes left in the opening period as McDavid elected to shoot on a two-on-one, but Pens goalie Alex Nedeljkovic kicked the rebound straight to Hyman, who shovelled home his team-leading 41st goal of the season. Hyman has now scored in nine straight home games.

With the assist, McDavid stretched his overall points streak to 11 games and extended his home-game point streak to 25 games, his personal-best streak.

The Oilers took a 2-0 lead three minutes into the middle frame as they broke out on a three-on-one shortly after a big save by Calvin Pickard in their own net, with McLeod making a nice pass through to Perry, who directed in his eighth of the season and fourth as an Oiler.

Edmonton struck again just three minutes later as a puck caromed right onto the stick of Hyman in front and he scored his 12th goal in his last nine games at home and 10th goal in his last eight overall.

Pittsburgh had a chance to get back in the game with three minutes to play in the second when Jansen Harkins was awarded a penalty shot after being hooked on a breakaway by Edmonton defender Brett Kulak. However, Harkins, who has yet to score this year, shot the puck wide of the net.

Edmonton kept pouring it on with 1:13 remaining in the second as McLeod scored from a bad angle, chipping a shot off of Nedeljkovic’s mask and in from near the goal line for his 10th.

Then, just 23 seconds later, Ceci was able to net his second of the season with a wrist shot to the far corner from the right faceoff dot. Warren Foegele picked up his second assist of the game to give him a career high for points at 31.

The Oilers made it 6-0 six minutes into the third as a huge rebound from a Draisaitl shot came over to McDavid and he wired home his 23rd of the campaign.

The Penguins ended Pickard’s shutout bid with 7:37 to play in the third as a puck hit Ceci behind the net and bounced in front to Malkin at the side of the net to give him his 17th of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2024