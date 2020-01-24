EDMONTON -- A growing number of Edmontonians want to be part of what's being called "the coolest party of the year."

The 9th annual Special Olympics Alberta Polar Plunge is set for Lake Summerside on Sunday.

"I am definitely ramped up for it. I plan on wearing my softball uniform like I did the last time I participated," Special Olympian Justin Sitler told CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

Sitler took the plunge back in 2017.

"When you jump in there, it feels like a long time," he said.

Sitler will be joined by Olympic gold medalist Jamie Salé, Edmonton city councilor Jon Dziadyk, along with Edmonton police officers, Alberta sheriffs and many others.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run, made up of members from various policing organizations, has supported Special Olympics for nearly 30 years.

"It is truly amazing, the men and women in uniform that are supporting this cause is very enlightening," said Edmonton Police Deputy Chief Kevin Brezinski. "I’m pretty happy to be part of this, this is my second plunge."

As of Friday morning, 174 plungers had signed up.

"When you want to fulfill a certain goal like fundraising for Special Olympics Alberta, you have to take some risks. And I guess this is a good example of those risks," Sitler said

Registration on Sunday is at 11 a.m. The plunging starts at noon.

The weather forecast calls for a high of -2C on Sunday.