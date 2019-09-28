

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was in Edmonton on Saturday touting a new “corridor” that would move energy and resources across Canada.

Speaking at FourQuest Energy alongside Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Scheer said the new passageway would move not just oil, but also natural gas, hydroelectricity, and telecommunications with the goal to "generate economic and social benefits for the entire country," as stated in the party’s press release.

He promised the Conservatives, if elected, would appoint a taskforce to consult interest groups and recommend how to move forward with the plan within six months of their mandate.

"As Canadians, we need to start dreaming big again, and we need to start dreaming together," said Scheer in the press release. "We need to start building a stronger, more united country worthy of those who came before us and that our children and grandchildren deserve."

Kenney, in joining the conversation about energy and the economy, threw his support to Scheer.

“I was very clear in our provincial campaign that I am going to do everything I could to get Andrew Scheer elected,” Kenney told the crowd.

“A second Trudeau term would be devastating to the economic future of working Albertans.”

But on the heels of nation-wide climate strikes, both political leaders faced criticism for not taking part in any of the Global Climate Strike rallies.

Scheer was the only major federal party leader not to march in any of the events. Instead, he campaigned in Vancouver and assured media that Conservative candidates would be attending their own local protests.

When asked on Saturday about the decision not to participate, Scheer referred to the Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s attendance.

“It's easy for [Trudeau] to get to walk in parades or to make announcements with no details,but our plan allows Canada to export more of what we can produce here at a lower rate of emissions.”

Scheer says regardless of protests, the Conservative’s climate plan will be effective.

But an Edmonton political scientist disagrees.

Chaldeans Mensah says both the Conservative and Liberal plans wouldn’t do enough to meet emission targets – a fact that could turn some protestors to an alternative option this October.

“The real beneficiary is going to be the Greens,” Mensah said. “Climate change ranks up there in terms of the top issues in the country but the problem is Canadians…aren't prepared to make extreme sacrifices to meet targets.”

CTVNews.ca reached out to the Liberals in response to today’s announcement, but have not yet received comment.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Timm Bruch and CTVNews.ca