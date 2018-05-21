A man in his 20s was airlifted by STARS to hospital in Edmonton, after he was trampled by a bull during a rodeo in Edson Sunday night.

An organizer of the 2018 Edson Bullarama told CTV News the cowboy protection bullfighter named Travis James intervened after a bull rider was bucked off Sunday night.

Co-organizer Krystal Tuftin said the bullrider was in a “vulnerable position” laying on the ground in front of the bull and was being stepped on by the bull, who was still bucking.

James got between the two, distracting the bull away from the rider, and the rider managed to get away – but the bull knocked James down, and trampled him as he ran off.

“The professional bullfighter, who’s one of the best in Canada, did an amazing job of protecting the cowboy, and his fearless act enabled the bull rider to walk away unharmed,” Tuftin saidin a statement.

STARS Air Ambulance told CTV News a crew was called to Edson just before 8 p.m. Sunday, after a male patient in his 20s sustained injuries from a bull – the male was airlifted from the Edson airport to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton.

On Monday afternoon, Travis James posted an update on Facebook, saying he was out of hospital and headed home.

Tuftin said he’s expected to be back in competition in 4 to 6 weeks.

With files from Angela Jung