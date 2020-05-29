EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man said his father’s stolen ashes have been found.

Adam Mandryk told CTV News Edmonton the urn holding his father’s ashes was stolen Saturday night from his truck’s centre console.

"Dad was a truck driver his whole life and loved being on the road," Adam Mandryk told CTV News Edmonton.

"It was a way to keep him close to me. We would have some conversations and drive past some places that I had been with him."

He appealed to the public to bring his father back after Bill Lacroix’s ashes were taken.

On Friday night, Mandryk confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that the ashes had been found. He said the urn was found at the Edmonton EXPO Centre.

“Lady messaged me on Twitter saying she thought her boyfriend had found it. He called 5 minutes later and I'm going to pick him up at 9am tomorrow. “ Earlier in the day on Friday, Mandryk lamented the loss when he spoke to a CTV News reporter.

"First thing I look for was dad's urn and it wasn't where it was. I searched the truck; maybe it had, you know, gotten thrown somewhere, maybe they'd left it."

"Honestly, even just getting in to my truck every day reminds me that Dad's not there and that it was taken."

If anyone in the Edmonton area finds this I would be internally grateful for its safe return.Was stolen from my truck in Riverdale. Dad was a truck driver so kept him with me in my truck for road trips. Please share @WanyeGretz @OilersnationHQ @jsbmbaggedmilk pic.twitter.com/VeMp745pQd — Mandeeeeez (@Mandeeeeez) May 28, 2020

Mandryk is thanking the public for helping to find his dad.

“I can't thank everyone enough for all the kind words and sharing this so many times,” he posted on social media. “Despite all the crazy going on in the world there are a lot of amazing people out there. Complete strangers reaching out to help someone they have never met.”